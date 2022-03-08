Scooter Brown Honored at the Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards

The Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards recently hosted their seventh annual ceremony at the Union Colony Civic Center in Greeley.

Scooter Brown took home the coveted Hadley Barrett Person of Year Award which is presented to a person from the Rocky Mountain country music scene that has done incredible things for their community. Scooter is a combat veteran who works with several organizations that help other veterans and families and was ultimately chosen for this award for the work he does for vets and beyond.

“It’s always great being recognized for the music but I’ve always believed and hoped for that the music would become a platform to shine a light on causes I am passionate about. Having been involved with RMCMA for the past four years, I know how much the Hadley Barrett Person of the Year award means to the organization. I am humbled and honored to have received it this year and hope I’ve inspired others to try and do more good in the world to help our fellow human beings,” said Scooter Brown.

The Hadley Barrett Person of the Year Award is named in honor of the late rodeo announcer who was very involved in the community throughout his career and given to a person from the Rocky Mountain region each year who exemplifies a commitment to serving their community.

“Scooter could, and probably should win this award every year. He makes a difference in so many lives every day. No one more deserving, period,” said the founder of the RMCMA and iHeart radio host, Shawn Patrick.

Scooter has previously won the 2020 Fan Army Award and 2019 Male Vocalist of the Year Award at the RMCMA.

Scooter was joined by world-renowned violinist, Donnie Reis, to play two songs, “Killing It” and “Wicked Game.” The two recently joined forces to create the duo, War Hippies. Donnie served in the U.S. Army from 2001 to 2009 and did one combat tour in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Stay tuned for a further announcement and new music from the duo out this year.

War Hippies is a brand new country duo and lifestyle brand from USMC and US Army combat veterans, Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis. Forming in 2022, each has enjoyed an extremely successful career of their own. Reis is a world-renowned violinist who has spent years on the road with various artists playing violin/fiddle, piano/keys, guitars, and contributing vocals. His work over the years has included a wide range of artists, groups, television, and film projects spanning the genres of Country, Rock, Pop, Gospel, and Singer-Songwriter. Donnie’s achievements include 26 Billboard Top 10’s and 4 songs on the Billboard 200 chart. Scooter Brown formed the Scooter Brown Band over ten years ago and began playing mainly in and around Houston, Texas. They have since toured North America and opened for some of their biggest influences including the Charlie Daniels Band, Travis Tritt, Dwight Yoakam, Lee Roy Parnell, and the Marshall Tucker Band, just to name a few. War Hippies has become known for their stellar live performance including tight harmonies and a wide range of song selections. Expect great things in 2022.