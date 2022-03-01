The Fort Collins Symphony to Perform Signature Concert 4: “Anxious, Tender & Jaunty”

The award-winning Fort Collins Symphony (FCS), under the baton of Maestro Wes Kenney, will perform a concert of Classical, Romantic and Twentieth Century music at 7:30 PM on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Fort Collins Lincoln Center. The Symphony’s Signature Concert #4, Anxious, Tender & Jaunty, features guest hornist Oto Carrillo performing Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s melodious Horn Concerto No. 3. Felix Mendelssohn’s lively Symphony No. 4 “Italian” interprets his extensive travels in Italy. George Walker’s commissioned work for the new millennium, Tangents, has overtones of both anxiety and hope. Finally, “Jaunty” is the only way to describe Florence Price’s exuberant Suite of Dances.

Guest artist Oto Carrillo has been a member of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s horn section since 2000. Born in Guatemala, Carrillo grew up in Chicago. He received a bachelor’s degree in music performance from DePaul University and a master’s degree in both music performance and musicology from Northwestern University. He has performed with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Metropolitana Orchestra of Lisbon, the Chicago Sinfonietta, Music of the Baroque, Chicago Philharmonic, and Lyric Opera of Chicago. Currently, he is a faculty member at DePaul University and the Symphony Orchestra Academy of the Pacific, a unique summer training program in British Columbia for aspiring young orchestral musicians.

For educational information about the concert, please:

Visit www.FCSymphony.org for concert program notes by Dr. Dawn Grapes and Dr. William E. Runyan.

Tune into Maestro Kenney's World of Symphonic Music at 7 p.m. on Sundays at KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins 88.9 FM.

Attend Dr. Dawn Grapes' Composer Talk via Zoom at noon on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Zoom: 843 4411 8970 (Meeting ID), 498590 (Passcode). Free.

Join the FCS at Open Rehearsal in-person at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Lincoln Center. Free. (Masks required).

Listen to Maestro's Musings in-person or live stream at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Lincoln Center, with the purchase of a concert ticket. (Masks required for in-person).

Signature Concert 4 is sponsored by the Friends of the Symphony, Kilwins Chocolates and Ice Cream, and Paul Wood Florist. The Fort Collins Symphony’s 2021-2022 Season is sponsored by the City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, Colorado Creative Industries, Dr. David and Alison Dennis, Lyric Theater, National Endowment for the Arts. Dr. Ed Siegel, Dr. Peter Springberg, and Janet Kowall. Media sponsors are KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins and KUNC 91.5 FM Radio NPR.

The FCS is requiring the following:

Provide proof of full vaccination (14 days from their final shot) or a valid negative COVID test within 72 hours of attendance, Present a valid photo ID, and Wear a mask at all times inside the venue. Masks will be provided to those who arrive without them. Plan to arrive early at the venue for hall entrance checks.

To further protect the health and well-being of our loyal patrons, we are offering anyone the opportunity to purchase a ticket to watch a live stream of FCS concerts. See details at LCTix.com. Please note that attendance requirements are subject to change.