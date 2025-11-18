The Nutcracker Returns to Northern Colorado, Expands to New Stages Across the Region

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Beloved holiday tradition brings festive performances to Fort Collins, Loveland, Steamboat Springs, and Cheyenne

The Nutcracker is back this December, bringing its classic holiday magic to stages across Northern Colorado and—for the first time—into Southern Wyoming. Canyon Concert Ballet’s celebrated production will once again delight families with its timeless story, stunning choreography, and vibrant community spirit.

Canyon Concert Ballet’s Nutcracker (Photo courtesy Canyon Concert Ballet)

Audiences can look forward to Clara’s journey through the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets, guided by the Nutcracker Prince and surrounded by swirling snowflakes, mischievous mice, and the iconic Sugar Plum Fairy. With dazzling sets and costumes, the production remains one of Northern Colorado’s most cherished holiday traditions.

This season marks a milestone for Canyon Concert Ballet as the production expands beyond Fort Collins to include performances in Loveland, Steamboat Springs, and Cheyenne. The growth brings added access for families across the region to experience the magic together.

(Photo courtesy Canyon Concert Ballet)

“Each year, The Nutcracker reminds us of the wonder and imagination that the holidays bring,” said Artistic Director Michael Pappalardo. “This season is especially meaningful as we share that magic with new audiences across the region. It’s a joy to see families return year after year — and to welcome new faces into this timeless tradition.”

Performance Schedule

Fort Collins – The Lincoln Center

– December 4, 7:00 PM

– December 5, 7:00 PM

– December 6, 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

– December 7, 11:00 AM & 4:00 PM

Steamboat Springs – Strings Music Pavilion

– December 12 & 13

Cheyenne – Cheyenne Civic Center

– December 19 & 20

Loveland – The Rialto Theater

– December 21, 11:00 AM & 2:30 PM

– December 22, 2:00 PM & 5:30 PM

For tickets and details, visit ccballet.org.



Source: Canyon Concert Ballet