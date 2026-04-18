UNC Jazz Festival Returns to Greeley Stage With Student and Guest Performances

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A multi-day celebration of jazz brings student musicians and guest artists together at the University of Northern Colorado.

GREELEY, Colo. — The University of Northern Colorado’s annual Jazz Festival is set to return, offering Northern Colorado audiences a chance to experience live jazz while supporting the next generation of musicians.

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Hosted on the UNC campus, the festival features performances from student ensembles alongside guest artists, creating a dynamic mix of emerging talent and seasoned professionals. The event is a long-standing tradition in Greeley, drawing schools and performers from across the region for workshops, clinics, and concerts.

For the community, the festival offers more than entertainment—it highlights the role of arts education in Northern Colorado and gives audiences a front-row seat to young musicians’ growth. Attendees can expect a range of jazz styles, from classic standards to contemporary interpretations, all performed in a collaborative, educational environment.

The largest event of its kind in the nation, the UNC•Greeley Jazz Festival brings together internationally recognized artists, jazz lovers, award-winning clinicians, and over 250 ensembles. More than 7,500 participants enjoy main stage concerts, after-hours sessions, daytime performances, and educational workshops.

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Events take place at UNC’s performance venues, with tickets and schedule details available through the university’s ticketing site. Events are taking place April 23-25.

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