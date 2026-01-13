Unjudging by Listening: The Human Library Returns to Fort Collins

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

A global movement rooted in dialogue brings community stories and shared understanding back to Fort Collins for a third year.

On Sunday, February 22, the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery will once again host deep listening and honest conversation as The Human Library returns for its third year in Fort Collins.

From 2 to 5 p.m., community members are invited to take part in a free, preregistration-required experience that replaces assumptions with understanding. Instead of checking out printed books, participants — known as Readers — borrow Human Books: real people who share their lived experiences through one-on-one conversations. This year’s theme, “Being Me in Fort Collins,” focuses on identity, belonging, and what it means to live in Northern Colorado.

The Human Library creates a safe, non-judgmental environment for conversations that are often considered difficult or taboo. The Human Books are community volunteers who have experienced prejudice, stigma, or misunderstanding due to factors such as race, addiction, disability, belief systems, health diagnoses, social status, or other aspects of identity. Readers are encouraged to ask respectful questions, listen openly, and “unjudge” the person across from them.

During the three-hour program, each Reader may check out up to four Human Books. The goal is not debate or persuasion, but dialogue — a shared exchange that builds empathy and challenges stereotypes through personal connection.

While the event feels intimate and local, it is part of a much larger global movement. The Human Library is supported by the Human Library Organisation, an international nonprofit headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. Founded in 2000, the Human Library now operates across six continents and in more than 80 countries, with thousands of trained volunteers participating worldwide.

The concept was developed in Copenhagen by Ronni Abergel, along with his brother and colleagues, to counter prejudice through conversation. The first Human Library event ran eight hours a day for four days and featured more than 50 Human Book titles, drawing over a thousand Readers and demonstrating the power of open dialogue to change perspectives. More than two decades later, the Human Library remains rooted in the same core idea: you cannot judge a book by its cover — especially when the book is human.

Today, the Human Library is used globally as an innovative learning platform, embedded in settings ranging from high schools and universities to medical training programs and civic engagement initiatives. The organization also works with businesses and institutions to support diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, always centered on creating a safe framework for respectful, human-centered conversation.

The Fort Collins Human Library is presented in partnership with the City of Fort Collins, Poudre Libraries, and the Yarrow Collective, with generous support from the City of Fort Collins, the Fort Collins Area Interfaith Council, and the local community.

Organizers note that the program includes adult themes. Readers under 18 must be accompanied by an adult caregiver, and museum exhibits will be closed during the event to preserve a focused and respectful setting.

For those seeking a deeper understanding of their neighbors — and a reminder of the shared humanity that connects us all — The Human Library offers a rare opportunity to listen, learn, and connect.

Event Details

What: The Human Library – Being Me in Fort Collins

When: Sunday, February 22, 2026 | 2:00–5:00 p.m.

Where: Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, 408 Mason Court, Fort Collins

Cost: Free (preregistration required)

More information about the global Human Library movement is available at humanlibrary.org.