Utilities Public Artist-in-Residence Deadline Extended to February 23

The City of Fort Collins Art in Public Places Program along with the City of Fort Collins Utilities Department are seeking proposals from artists/artist teams for the City’s inaugural Public Artist-in-Residence program.

The partners of the program believe that artists offer unique, innovative, and powerful perspectives on telling the story of our Utilities Department.

The intent of the program is to create a 12-month residency in which an artist/artist team collaborates with the City of Fort Collins Utilities Department to help communicate the departmental mission and the vital yet often overlooked essential services the Utilities Department performs 24/7, 365 days a year.

The selected artist will work with City utility employees to develop artwork that educates the community about the often-unseen services the utilities provide. The artist will spend about 6 months learning firsthand about the utilities and developing the project, and about 6 months implementing the project. The resulting artwork can be anything community focused from a physical work of art, poetry, to a performance.

Artist/artist teams are required to submit a written, general proposal for their approach to the residency on CallforEntry.org.

Their practice should involve strong community engagement and collaboration. The selected artist/artist team will work with the project team to fully develop the final residency plan with more specific outcomes whether they be artworks, performances, publications, etc. The artwork budget is $50,000 and is all-inclusive. Deadline: February 23.