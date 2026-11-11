Vintage Market Days Brings Holiday Shopping to Loveland November 13–15

“Rocking Around the Christmas Tree” market returns to The Ranch Events Complex for a weekend of seasonal shopping

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Holiday shopping season is arriving in Northern Colorado as Vintage Market Days presents its “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree” event November 13–15 at The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland.

The three-day market lets shoppers explore a seasonal marketplace built around vintage-inspired shopping, holiday decorating, and gift ideas.

Vintage Market Days events bring together vendors offering a variety of vintage, handmade, boutique, and home décor merchandise. The holiday theme makes this November event a timely destination for residents preparing for Thanksgiving gatherings and Christmas celebrations.

For shoppers looking to move beyond traditional retail stores, markets like this offer a chance to discover distinctive merchandise and explore creative decorating ideas.

The event also gives Northern Colorado residents another reason to visit Loveland during the beginning of the holiday season.

With the market scheduled across three days, visitors have several opportunities to fit a shopping trip into their weekend plans.

Event Details

What: Vintage Market Days Northern Colorado — “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree”

Vintage Market Days Northern Colorado — “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree” When: Friday, November 13, through Sunday, November 15, 2026

Friday, November 13, through Sunday, November 15, 2026 Calendar listing time: Noon

Noon Where: The Ranch Events Complex, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland

The Ranch Events Complex, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland Information: Additional event information is available through the North Forty News community calendar.

Shoppers should confirm daily hours, admission information, and vendor details with event organizers before attending.