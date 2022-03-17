Audio News Update: March 18, 2022

Listen to today’s audio update.

Today’s script:

I’m Blaine Howerton, with your North Forty News update…

For the weather today, we’ll see showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon. The High will be 53 degrees. 5 to 10 mph winds, with an 80% Chance of rain. Tonight we’ll have occasional rain with some snow mixing in overnight. The Low will be near 30.

Explaining the Process of Composting

In our weekly Feature, North Forty Gardener, Bryan Fischer, Horticulturist at Gardens on Spring Creek writes the first in a two part series about composting.

Nearly 30 percent of the Average American’s food gets thrown away and compost has long been hailed as the “black gold” of the garden. Realistically, though, composting doesn’t eliminate the need for its own food.

Adding Nitrogen, like blood or alfalfa meals, and finding a good sunny spot is key.

National Women’s Month is at Sanderosa Art Gallery in LaPorte

On Saturday, March 19, from 11-4 pm Sanderosa Art Gallery will celebrate National Women’s Month.

Art Demos by Joani Fischer, Candace Hutchison, and Karen John will be complimented by Martin Bird — who will be playing the accordion. This is a free event.

Sanderosa Art Gallery in LaPorte is a special place.

You’ll find beautiful creations of artists who are your Northern Colorado neighbors.

Sanderosa Art Gallery is in LaPorte at 3101 Kintzley Court.

A new Colorado Parks and Wildlife App has been released

CPW has launched the app for your smartphone. It will make purchasing hunting and fishing licenses and state parks passes easier.

The new app can be used to display CPW licenses and passes digitally. It makes it more convenient to easily buy hunting and fishing licenses and state park passes.

The My CPW app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Just search for my cpw.

