Northern Colorado News Audio Update: March 19, 2022

I’m Blaine Howerton, with your March 19th North Forty News update…

—-

From Local to Washington D.C., Everyone Has an Eye on Rising Prices

Many local business owners have been feeling the squeeze as far back as the beginning of the COVID pandemic. North Forty News’ Jonson Kuhn interviews the Owner of Mountain Cafe, who says, like all of us, he’s feeling it too. The feature is on our website.

—-

The Poudre School District Board of Education is hosting four community engagement sessions this spring. The in-person events are scheduled for March 29, April 5, and April 15. These are the first in-person community conversations the board has hosted since before the start of the pandemic. Those with questions may email board directors at boe@psdschools.org

—-

This Week in Timnath, the town FINANCE COMMITTEE SEEKS TWO MEMBERS, and election judges are needed. Also, Timnath Reservoir will increase its hours and permits available. More information is on the town’s website at timnath.org.

—-

These stories and more are on the North Forty News website at northfortynews.com. We publish new stories every day.