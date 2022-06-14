Northern Colorado News Radio Update: June 14, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

Here is your June 14th update.

——

Don’t forget to pay those property taxes, if you own property in Larmer County. The deadline for the Second Half of your Property Tax Payment is June 15th.

The June 15 deadline is for taxpayers who pay their taxes in two equal installments; the first half was due February 28.

For more information go to the Larimer County Treasurer’s office website at larimer.org/treasurer or call (970) 498-7020.

—–

In this week’s print edition, we have an article about Summer Art Classes at Sanderosa Gallery in Laporte.

Passionate is a word that describes each of four artists who are teaching Kid’s Summer Art Classes at the Sanderosa Gallery this summer.

Classes are only $5 per student, and they will go on certain dates through August. For more information or to book a class call 707 218-0211.

—

Xcel Energy Has started Natural Gas Construction in Fort Collins. It’s called the Grant Avenue Natural Gas Project.

Work will start near Cherry Street and Grant Avenue and proceed south along Grant Avenue toward Mulberry Street.

Construction is expected to continue through this fall.

For more information and schedules call the construction hotline at 720-931-9379.

—-