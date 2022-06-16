Northern Colorado News Radio Update: June 16, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

Here is your June 16th update.

——

Poudre Valley REA (PVREA) recently announced the scholarship winners for the 2022 academic school year. Twenty-nine high school seniors who are continuing their education were awarded scholarships between $500 and $2,000.

The College Scholarship Fund is made possible through unclaimed and abandoned member credits. They are used for charitable giving.

A list of all unclaimed member credits can be found at pvrea.coop/member-credits or by calling 1.800.432.1012.

—–

In this week’s print edition the United Way writes about A Larimer United in our Making A Difference Series.

Calls to 211, for assistance with housing and utilities, have increased substantially. The top 3 requests have been for utility assistance, housing, and income support.

If you need assistance with housing, call 211. If you have time to give, please visit https://www.nocovolunteers.org to volunteer for housing-related projects or donate financially at https://uwaylc.org/give.

—

The Colorado Authors League (CAL) has announced that Wellington local, R. Gary Raham is a finalist in the 2022 CAL Writing Awards in the essays (general/commentary) category.

CAL recognizes multiple works published across several different genres in fiction and nonfiction. This year there were 147 entries in 24 categories

Readers will find a full list of finalists at ColoradoAuthors.org.

Congratulations Gary!

—-