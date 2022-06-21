Northern Colorado News Radio Update: June 21, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

Here is your June 21st update.

Applications are open for Childcare and Social Services Funding Opportunities.

The City of Fort Collins program is part of federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and are meant to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding is specifically for activities that build critical capacity within the local childcare system.

For details on the application process please visit fcgov.com/socialsustainability/recovery.

Metropolitan Theatres in Loveland is celebrating Families with Metro Summer Kids Movies ​​through August 11.

The Metro Summer Kids Movies series will offer a new film every week at each of the Loveland theatres.

Moviegoers will enjoy their favorites like Secret Life of Pets, The Croods, Hotel Transylvania, The Boss Baby and more.

More information is at MetroTheatres.com.

The Colorado State University Perennial Trials have Revealed the Top 8 Performers in Rocky Mountain Conditions.

Plants are evaluated for plant vigor, uniformity, floriferousness, and tolerance to environmental and biotic stresses.

CSU’s Flower Trial Garden, draws thousands of visitors each year and it’s run without any state funding.

For the list of the top eight performers, check out our website at northfortynews.com.