Northern Colorado News Radio Update: June 30, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am)

Here is your June 30th update.

——

In our regular series, Making an Impact, the United Way of Larimer County writes about Hach, a 2022 Cornerstone Partner.

Hach out of Loveland, ensures quality water for people around the world.

And, locally, the company finds ways to live their mission, whether it is educating students about water, protecting water sources, strengthening the community, or supporting those who respond to disaster events.

United Way of Larimer County says they are grateful for Hach’s commitment to volunteerism, philanthropy, and helping them live Larimer United.

—

And in our weekly series, North Forty Gardner, Fort Collins Nursery writes about Designing Annual Arrangements.

They say 3 things are most important when designing those arrangements, the sun, filling – but not crowding, and using thrillers spillers, and fillers.



—-

And our photo of the week – it’s called Jacob and a Baby Lamb. Sara Kooiman sent us a photo of her son Jacob. He was in his great grandmother’s (Del Miller) back pasture visiting a newly born lamb. The Miller family has lived in Timnath since the early 70s and has always kept an assortment of creatures, great and small!

The photo is on our website, in our weekly print edition, and on our social media pages.

