Northern Colorado News Radio Update: June 7, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

Here is your June 7th update.

——

Today, we have An Introduction to Jeff Fisher: Candidate for Larimer County Sheriff.

Last week North Forty News ran an article about John Feyen running for Larimer County Sheriff. As promised, we wanted to give the second candidate a chance to introduce himself to North Forty News’ readers, as well.

Jeff Fisher, was born and raised in Greeley and is a 3rd generation Colorado native. Jeff sat down with North Forty recently to talk a little bit about his experience within Larimer County and why he feels he deserves your vote for sheriff.

—–

Also on our website today – Jonson Kuhn has a local grocery store price comparison.

We compared some basic staple items, like bread, eggs, meat and milk.

North Forty News found in some cases there was a 40% price difference comparing large grocery chains with local grocery stores.

Check out the article on our website, or in our print edition – going out to newsstands now.

—

And in our New SCENE weekly arts & entertainment section…

Local Artists Offer Pride in Performance.

This year, Pride month will feature local Northern Colorado resident turned international artist, Silen Wellington (silenwellington.com) and their friend, University of Colorado alum Tessa Romano (tessaromano.com).

Silen and Tessa collaborated to Place Them on the Altar to be premiered through the lens of their shared experience of coming out as nonbinary.

There’s more on our website, including social media links to follow them on their journey through pride month!

—-