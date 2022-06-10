Northern Colorado News Radio Update: June 10, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

Here is your June 10th update.

US 287 Concrete Panel Replacement Will Start in a few days. The Colorado Department of Transportation says it’s necessary because of deteriorating concrete.

Work is taking place along US 287 beginning near LaPorte and extending north toward Ted’s Place from Mile Point 351 to MP 354.

The work will require detours through LaPorte, and County Road 54g, and it will continue through June.

From the Governor’s Office… We have an article today about What state leaders are saying about recent signed healthcare bills.

Adam Fox, Deputy Director of the Colorado Consumer Health Iniative says house bill 22-1284 offers strong protections for all Coloradans from surprise medical bills.

And, Cynthia A. Fisher, Founder and Chariman of PatientRightsAdvocate.org, says House Bill 22-1285 protects Coloradans Patients’ rights. It’s transformative, she says.

We have links to the bills on our website.

Off the Hook Arts Summerfest is back, in Fort Collins. After a Hiatus, due to the pandemic, the non-profit arts education organization has organized two full weeks of world-class concerts and compelling talks.

And, if you’re looking for a free ticket – they need volunteers. Admission is free to event volunteers.

Event Locations are throughout Northern Colorado. Check out their website at offhtehookarts.org.

