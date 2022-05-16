Northern Colorado News Radio Update: May 16, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

Here’s your May 16th update…

Ground has been Broken on a Resort-Style Senior Living Community in Old Town Fort Collins.

MorningStar Senior Living at Old Town will offer 160 suites for independent living, assisted living, and memory care residents,

The new development will support the growing demand for quality senior housing in Larimer County.

It will be the first mixed-used senior living community in Fort Collins.

The State of Colorado House Has unanimously passed Property Tax Relief.

SB22-238, will provide $700 million in property tax relief over two years.

The Legislation will lower property taxes, saving the average homeowner $274 and prevent many small business owners from seeing their property taxes go up at all.

In Loveland, Registration is Now Open for City’s May 23 Virtual Homelessness Town Hall.

The Town hall will address the topic of homelessness in Loveland.

Several partners will share a presentation that focuses on the larger picture of homelessness. It will include what work is being done and what needs to be done to develop systems to make homelessness rare, short-lived, and non-reoccurring for people in Loveland.

The town hall will be on May 23rd from 6-7:30 pm.

