Northern Colorado News Radio Update: May 18, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

The script:

Here’s your May 18th update…

—-

The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded almost a million dollars to Colorado State University for Research to Protect Public Health During Wildfires.

The grant will help improve communication of air quality information and smoke exposure risks during wildfire events.

The Colorado State University research team will build partnerships with communities within Colorado to expand air quality monitoring coverage and improve communication with impacted communities about smoke exposure. As part of the work, the team will build real-time, high-resolution maps that will help users understand changes in air pollution and make decisions to minimize smoke exposure.

—–

The Platte River Power Authority Board Has appointed a New Vice-Chair. Kevin Gertig was Selected by Fellow Board Members in late April.

Gertig is Director of Loveland Water and Power.

His appointment took effect immediately.

—

Today, we explore Wonderings and Worms, how Kindergarteners Build Lifelong Skills Through Exploration and Laughter.

To students’ delight, Suzanne Biedscheid’s garden friends recently lent a hand – or rather a segment – in her kindergarten class at Bacon Elementary School.

Although the subjects, the worms, were silent, they generated much conversation. The worms encouraged connections. And they flip-flopped (and flopped again), which helped students gain clarity.

Asked what she wants parents to know about kindergarten in Poudre School District, Suzanne said: “We have ways to reach every child who’s here, meeting them where they’re at.”

—-