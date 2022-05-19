Northern Colorado News Radio Update: May 19, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

Today, we have an article from United Way of Larimer County and our region’s school district leaders.

They say COVID has affected school attendance, academic progress, and social-emotional growth in Larimer County youth.

There has been a 200% increase in referrals to prevention education and a 50% decrease in volunteer inquiries.

They say Colorado 2-1-1 is a fast and easy way to connect with available resources for those who need them.

Also, Positive adult role models are needed. Visit NOCOVolunteers to find out how you can make a difference.

Or donate to the Emerging Priorities Fund.

More information is at impact.uwaylc.org.

In our weekly North Forty Gardener article, Gardens on Spring Creek writes about Perennials and Annuals for Pollinators.

When selecting the elements of your garden, it’s best to include plants of varying shapes, sizes, and species to cater to all pollinators.

Perennials, Annuals, and herbs can be used in a variety of ways in your garden for visual interest.

We have a list on our website, along with advice from the experts.

In our New SCENE Weekly Events section, One of the World’s Largest Tattoo Culture Art Gatherings is coming to Loveland tomorrow, May 20, through May 22 at the Ranch Events Complex.

There will be over 200 Tattoo Artists, live Body Modification, Tattooing, Tattoo Competition, Live Entertainment, and a Car show.

Tickets range in price from $10-$20. For more information, including a schedule of events visit coloradotattooconvention.com.

