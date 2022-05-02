Northern Colorado News Radio Update: May 2, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

Here’s the script:

I’m Blaine Howerton, with your May 2nd North Forty News update…

—-

A $330,000 National Fish and Wildlife Foundation RESTORE Colorado Program grant was recently awarded to Larimer County Department of Natural Resources.

The cross-jurisdictional project offers long-term control of invasive winter annual grasses by treating and eradicating cheatgrass and feral rye by aerial application of indaziflam.

The program will help restore big game winter range habitat.

More information is at larimer.org

—

The Colorado House Finance Committee has Approved Legislation to Save Money at the Gas Pump.

If passed, the bill will lower vehicle registration costs and the anticipated statewide road usage fees.

More information about House Bill 22-1351 is at leg.colorado.gov.

—-

And, Barbara EJ Bennett, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Chief Scambuster, alerts us about a new recent scam.

The scammers identify themselves as police officers, say you have a warrant out for your arrest, and ask you for money.

She says law enforcement will NEVER ask you to pay for a warrant over the phone.

Also, they won’t call you to let you know you have a warrant – if you really did – they would just show up!

More information is at larimer.org.

—-