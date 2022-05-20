Northern Colorado News Radio Update: May 20, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

Here’s your May 20th update…

Larimer County Natural Resources has opened the New Sky View Campground at Carter Lake.

It’s a new six-acre recreation development at Carter Lake reservoir, located along County Road 31 in Berthoud.

Designed as the first campground in Larimer County catering to large groups, Sky View has a total of 15 campsites divided among three pods, accommodating up to 120 people. The design caters to groups looking to camp together for reunions, special occasions, and other events. The new campground cost $1.9 million.

Free Mulch Day in Fort Collins has been Rescheduled for tomorrow, May 21 from 8 am to 3 pm at 1380 Hoffman Mill Road.

Mulch is also Available weekly at Multiple Community Parks.

In addition to Free Mulch Day, the Forestry Division is providing self-load mulch, until supplies run out, at City, Edora, Fossil Creek, Rolland Moore, and Spring Canyon Parks

The year-round self-load sites (Timberline Recycling Center and Gardens on Spring Creek) will continue to be filled with mulch weekly.

In our New SCENE weekly arts and entertainment section, we have the Photo of the Week today – it’s called Back Porch Beauty.

Bonnie May submitted the photo in March. She spotted a bobcat on her back porch in Livermore and snapped a shot!

