Northern Colorado News Radio Update: May 25, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

The script:

Here’s your May 25th update…

—-

Berthoud Day Will Return After a Two Year Hiatus.

The event will be held on its traditional date, the first Saturday of June – June 4.

The parade will take place at 11 am on Mountain Avenue and The main event will be from Noon to 9 pm at the historic Waggener Farm Park.

There will be live music, food truck, vendors, artists and much more.

More information is at BerthoudDay.com.

—–

A new Northern Colorado community, Polestar Village, is in the works.

Right off South Overland Trail, in Fort Collins, the community would be an ‘international neighborhood’.

Polestar Village founder Michael Gornik is planning a campus where people are mostly on foot and all the main parts of people’s lives can be in one place.

Visit polestarvillage.com for more information.

—

Weld County is offering a Grant to Help Landowners Near Pawnee National Grassland Treat Noxious Weeds.

The grant will reimburse landowners up to 80% of their costs to treat Noxious Weeds.

For more information visit weldweeds.org.

—-