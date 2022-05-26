Northern Colorado News Radio Update: May 26, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

The script:

Here’s your May 26th update…

The 2nd Annual American Flag Display will Honor Heroes Near Veterans Plaza Over Memorial Day Weekend in Fort Collins.

The Fort Collins Breakfast Rotary Club presents its annual Field of Honor® American Flag Display.

500 American flags, each with a medallion will honor special heroes.

It’s a humbling reminder of the sacrifices men and women have made for our freedom. The display will be North of Veterans Plaza at Spring Canyon Park in Fort Collins from May 27 through May 30.

It’s rafting season! The river is swift, and people have their paddles out!

Also, Paddler’s Pub and Mountain Whitewater have Opened Their Doors.

In addition to offering local beer and wine, Paddler’s Pub now offers a daily food truck parked on location.

And Mountain Whitewater is a safe, locally respected rafting company.

More information at raftmw.com.

Forestar has Announced a New Master-Planned Community called Revere at Johnstown.

Construction of the community’s infrastructure is underway, and the first phase of homesites is projected to open to builders in late 2022.

The 460-acre community is expected to feature approximately 1,500 single-family residences.

Johnstown’s Mayor, Gary Lebsack, says Forestar is developing the space with Johnstown’s unique character in mind.

