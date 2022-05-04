Northern Colorado News Radio Update: May 4, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

Here’s the script:

I’m Blaine Howerton, with your May 4th North Forty News update…

—-

Are you still thinking of what to do for the special mom in your life? Well, not to worry because this year for Mother’s Day there’s no shortage of in-person events happening all around Northern Colorado.

The FOCO Cafe is one of them: They have a four-course meal for only $12 a person or $15 with two alcoholic beverages and only $8 for kids.

We put together a list in this week’s print edition, and it’s also on our website.

—

There are fire restrictions in Larimer County. The Board of Larimer County Commissioners voted last week to adopt fire restrictions in unincorporated Larimer County because of higher-than-normal temperatures, and windy, dry conditions.

Open fires, fireworks, smoking and welding are all restricted.

Check Larimer County’s website for a complete list of restrictions at larimer.org.

The restrictions will be in effect until 6 pm, on May 11.

—-

And, in our regular series – Making an Impact – Larimer County United Way writes about the importance of Child Care in Larimer County.

The average cost of center-based care for children ages 0-5 is nearly $1,200 per month per child. For many families that amount is simply not possible.

Through generous community donations, United Way of Larimer County has more than quadrupled its investment in childcare access and affordability.

But that also means, they need donations. All donations made to the Larimer Child Care Fund are eligible for the Colorado Child Care Contribution Tax Credit.

Visit www.uwaylc.org/ChildcareFund to learn more.

—-