Northern Colorado News Radio Update: May 6, 2022

Here’s your May 6th update…

—-

Coloradans are being Encouraged by the state to Prepare for Wildfire as Risk is increasing.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control anticipates above-average temperatures and dry weather between now and June.

We have fire prevention tips on our website.

—

The City of Fort Collins is giving away free mulch to Fort Collins residents tomorrow and Saturday, May 21 from 8 am to 3 pm at 1380 Hoffman Mill Road.

Visitors should bring their own open-top vehicle or trailer and will be responsible for covering their loads.

—-

The Town of Windsor Museums is Seeking regional Artists for an Upcoming Community Art Exhibition.

The 8th annual “Black & White” explores the contradictions, harmonies, and grey areas that surround us and ignite creativity.

Entry is free and all forms of artwork will be considered.

Visit recreationliveshere.com/Culture for more information.

—-

And, in our weekly North Forty Gardener column, Fort Collins Nursery writes about Soil Prep for In-Ground Gardens and Raised Beds.

Get some gardening done this weekend, with advice from the local experts!

Happy gardening!