Northern Colorado News Radio Update: May 6, 2022

The script:
Here’s your May 6th update…
—-
Coloradans are being Encouraged by the state to Prepare for Wildfire as Risk is increasing.
The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control anticipates above-average temperatures and dry weather between now and June.
We have fire prevention tips on our website.
—
The City of Fort Collins is giving away free mulch to Fort Collins residents tomorrow and Saturday, May 21 from 8 am to 3 pm at 1380 Hoffman Mill Road.
Visitors should bring their own open-top vehicle or trailer and will be responsible for covering their loads.
—-
The Town of Windsor Museums is Seeking regional Artists for an Upcoming Community Art Exhibition.
The 8th annual “Black & White” explores the contradictions, harmonies, and grey areas that surround us and ignite creativity.
Entry is free and all forms of artwork will be considered.
Visit recreationliveshere.com/Culture for more information.
—-
And, in our weekly North Forty Gardener column, Fort Collins Nursery writes about Soil Prep for In-Ground Gardens and Raised Beds.
Get some gardening done this weekend, with advice from the local experts!
Happy gardening!
