10th Annual Urban and Small Farms Conference

February 6, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Business & Education 0
Urban & Small Farms Conference 2022

The 10th Annual Urban and Small Farms Conference will be held virtually from February 22-25.  There is no fee, but you need to register to attend.  There are no breakout sessions.  The program will be spreading over 4 days.  Each day there will be a morning session starting around 9 am (some earlier) to noon and an afternoon session from 1 pm to 4 pm.

  • Tuesday, February 22nd
    • Morning – Micro farming
    • Afternoon – Making decisions on adopting new production systems and USDA programs that might help pay for them
  • Wednesday, February 23rd
    • Morning – Berries and Grapes
    • Afternoon – Cut Flowers
  • Thursday, February 24th
    • Morning – Vegetables
    • Afternoon – Direct Marketing/Finance
  • Friday, February 25th
    • Morning – Sheep and Chickens

More details are available at diverseag.org.

There is a link for registration from the website or you can click the link below.

eventbrite.com/e/2022-urban-small-farms-conference-registration-220979584887

