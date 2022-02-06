The 10th Annual Urban and Small Farms Conference will be held virtually from February 22-25. There is no fee, but you need to register to attend. There are no breakout sessions. The program will be spreading over 4 days. Each day there will be a morning session starting around 9 am (some earlier) to noon and an afternoon session from 1 pm to 4 pm.
- Tuesday, February 22nd
-
- Morning – Micro farming
- Afternoon – Making decisions on adopting new production systems and USDA programs that might help pay for them
- Wednesday, February 23rd
-
- Morning – Berries and Grapes
- Afternoon – Cut Flowers
- Thursday, February 24th
-
- Morning – Vegetables
- Afternoon – Direct Marketing/Finance
- Friday, February 25th
-
- Morning – Sheep and Chickens
More details are available at diverseag.org.
There is a link for registration from the website or you can click the link below.
eventbrite.com/e/2022-urban-small-farms-conference-registration-220979584887
