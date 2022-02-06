The 10th Annual Urban and Small Farms Conference will be held virtually from February 22-25. There is no fee, but you need to register to attend. There are no breakout sessions. The program will be spreading over 4 days. Each day there will be a morning session starting around 9 am (some earlier) to noon and an afternoon session from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Tuesday, February 22nd

Morning – Micro farming Afternoon – Making decisions on adopting new production systems and USDA programs that might help pay for them



Wednesday, February 23rd

Morning – Berries and Grapes Afternoon – Cut Flowers



Thursday, February 24th

Morning – Vegetables Afternoon – Direct Marketing/Finance



Friday, February 25th

Morning – Sheep and Chickens



More details are available at diverseag.org.

There is a link for registration from the website or you can click the link below.

eventbrite.com/e/2022-urban-small-farms-conference-registration-220979584887