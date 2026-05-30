BrewPawPaw Bingo Returns To Support Rescue Pets

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Brewery fundraiser helps Northern Colorado animals while showcasing local businesses

Animal lovers and craft beverage enthusiasts across Northern Colorado will have a chance to support rescue pets while exploring local breweries and distilleries during the return of BrewPawPaw Bingo from June 12–28.

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Hosted by Animal Friends Alliance, the annual fundraiser invites participants to visit participating locations throughout the region, redeem drink specials, and collect stamps on a bingo card. Proceeds support Animal Friends Alliance programs that provide shelter, veterinary care, adoption services, and other resources for cats and dogs in need.

Participants who earn five stamps in a row will receive a limited-edition commemorative pilsner glass featuring artwork inspired by local rescue animals. All players also receive an event T-shirt designed by local artist GuerdrumArt. Organizers say 100% of event proceeds benefit Animal Friends Alliance and its mission to prevent pet homelessness and strengthen the human-animal bond.

The event includes 24 participating breweries and distilleries throughout Northern Colorado, including well-known local destinations such as New Belgium Brewing, WeldWerks Brewing Co., and Verboten Brewing. Organizers are also offering a non-alcoholic bingo option featuring mocktails, non-alcoholic beers, sodas, and ciders, along with a dog-friendly BarkPawPaw Bingo card that rewards participating pets with treats and prizes.

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Early-bird tickets are available through June 4 for $40 for the standard bingo card and $20 for the non-alcoholic version. More information and registration are available at BrewPawPaw Bingo Registration.

“This event has grown into a beloved tradition in our community,” said Rachel Rasmussen, Fundraising & Events Administrator for Animal Friends Alliance. “It’s the perfect blend of supporting local businesses and having fun while making a real difference for animals in need.”

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Source: Animal Friends Alliance