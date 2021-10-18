19th Annual A Vintage Affair Raises $118,000 for Hospice

Fundraising supports Pathways Inpatient Care Center in Fort Collins

Pathways and Wilbur’s Total Beverage raised $118,000 through the 2021 A Vintage Affair event on Sept. 12 to support Pathways’ new Inpatient Care Center.

The 19th Annual A Vintage Affair, which featured wine and beer tastings, and an auction, drew 300 guests, volunteers, and vendors who shared 135 wines and beers and 54 auction items. This year’s paddle raiser included two challenge matches: $10,000 from Vision Financial Group and $5,000 from an anonymous donor.

“We were thrilled by this year’s turnout in support of Pathways,” said Mat Dinsmore, owner of Wilbur’s. “As long-time presenters of A Vintage Affair, we’re inspired by the number of community members who joined us in supporting the good work Pathways does.”

“Thank you to all of the attendees, sponsors, volunteers, and vendors who made this year’s event a success,” said Pathways President Nate Lamkin. “Pathways is dedicated to serving the northern Colorado community, and we are honored by the help we’ve gotten in return from our community. This event will help the Inpatient Care Center continue to serve families in the area for a long time.”

Pathways’ Inpatient Care Center is being built on its main campus at 305 Carpenter Road in Fort Collins. Once completed, it will provide a comfortable, home-like experience for hospice patients and their families and will allow Pathways to continue to serve the growing demand for hospice and palliative care as Larimer County’s population ages. Progress on the Inpatient Care Center can be watched in real-time on Pathways’ homepage.

Since 1978, Pathways has served the northern Front Range as a nonprofit provider that offers hospice and palliative care and bereavement services regardless of ability to pay. Learn more at www.pathways-care.org. Pathways is an affiliate within the Care Synergy network. Care Synergy provides mission-support services for not-for-profit, community-based home health, hospice, and palliative care providers serving the Front Range of Colorado. Care Synergy affiliate organizations operate as distinct organizations while working together to share best practices and serve more Coloradoans. For more information, visit www.caresynergynetwork.org.

Wilbur’s Total Beverage is a family-owned and operated retailer of wine and spirits. Wilbur’s has received Colorado and national awards as a retailer. Visit Wilbur’s at 2201 South College Ave. in Fort Collins or online at www.wilburstotalbeverage.com.

