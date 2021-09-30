2021-2022 Leadership Fort Collins Class Members Announced

Thirty current and emerging leaders were recently selected to participate in the 2021-2022 Leadership Fort Collins program. The group is a diverse mix of professions with representatives from education, large and small businesses, not for profit and government.

Leadership Fort Collins, a program of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce, educates and motivates leaders who are committed to shaping the future of our community while encouraging inspired and active involvement that contributes to community betterment.

Ann Hutchison, Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO, announced the class on September 1. “The selection committee had a tremendous task when they were asked to select this year’s class. We had fantastic applications for the program and as a result, have an outstanding class,” she said.

The 2021-2022 class members are:

Paul Baker, 970 Services

Brent Barstad, Blue Federal Credit Union

Chad Beane , Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce

Wendy Boddicker, Columbine Health Systems

Michelangelo Bustamante, FirstBank

Chris Cooper, Adolfson & Peterson Construction

Brooke Cunningham, Neighbor to Neighbor

Laurel Donahue, Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering, Colorado State University

Alex Dutton, Elevations Credit Union

Kevin Flint, Edward Jones

John Freismuth, Flood & Peterson

Jillian Fresa, City of Fort Collins

Penny Gill-Stuart, Beverage Business Institute, CSU’s College of Business

Matt Hoppal , MidFirst Bank

Jeff Jarchow , Stratus Marketing

Jill Marx, City of Fort Collins

Annalise Mecham, Boys & Girls Club of Larimer County

Joe Morrongiello, Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Amber Morse, J-U-B Engineers, Inc

Meghan Norton, Stand Together

Pat O’Farrell, Brown & Brown Insurance

Kate Penning, Clark & Enersen

Bill Renz, Ditesco, LLC

Marissa Riopelle, First Western Trust

Adam Ritchey, JE Dunn Construction

Kelly Stine, The Armstrong Hotel

Lisa Talley, UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies

Brenda Trejos, Medicare Guide/ Leadership Trainer & Coach

Analia A. Weber, Canyon Concert Ballet

Brendan Wise, UCHealth

The Leadership Fort Collins program will begin on September 9 with a day-long experience at the CSU Mountain Campus and includes eight program sessions that run from October 2021 to May 2022. The 2021-2022 Leadership Program is sponsored by The Landline Company.

Sessions for the 2021-2022 program are planned by the Leadership Fort Collins Steering Committee, which is made up of graduates from previous leadership programs. Committee members include:

Stephanie Ashley, Brinkman

Emily Birdsall, Jolly Events

Heather Buoniconti, Food Bank for Larimer County

Jen Cooper, SummitStone Health Partners

Mark Culloton, UCHealth

Lauren Dewey, City of Fort Collins

Jess Dyrdahl, Colorado State University

Maryann Fillingim, UCHealth

Jerick Flores, CSU Alumni Association

Jill Foster, Realities For Children

Gretchen Gramling, Visual Health Solutions

Charles Grant, First National Bank

Huston Hoffman, RPT Realty

Ann Hutchison, Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce

Mara Johnson, Habitat for Humanity

Tracy Katz, First Western Trust

Carley McAbee, Indigo Grantsmithing

Jennifer McLain, Alpha Center

Katie Nixon, UCHealth

Tiffany Paulus, Americans for Prosperity

Emily Peddicord, Gleeds

Ali Raza, Colorado State University

Colan Scheidenhelm, Schure Consulting

Teresa Sedlak, Office of the Alternative Defense Counsel

Lauren Smiley, Coloscapes Concrete

Nick Smiley, City of Fort Collins

Gretchen Stanford, City of Fort Collins

Zachary Sumner, BW Integrated Systems

Abe Theiss, City of Greeley

Brad Ward, Connexion

Meghan Willis, UCHealth

