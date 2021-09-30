2021-2022 Leadership Fort Collins Class Members Announced

Thirty current and emerging leaders were recently selected to participate in the 2021-2022 Leadership Fort Collins program. The group is a diverse mix of professions with representatives from education, large and small businesses, not for profit and government.
Leadership Fort Collins, a program of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce, educates and motivates leaders who are committed to shaping the future of our community while encouraging inspired and active involvement that contributes to community betterment.
Ann Hutchison, Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO, announced the class on September 1. “The selection committee had a tremendous task when they were asked to select this year’s class. We had fantastic applications for the program and as a result, have an outstanding class,” she said.
The 2021-2022 class members are:
- Paul Baker, 970 Services
- Brent Barstad, Blue Federal Credit Union
- Chad Beane , Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce
- Wendy Boddicker, Columbine Health Systems
- Michelangelo Bustamante, FirstBank
- Chris Cooper, Adolfson & Peterson Construction
- Brooke Cunningham, Neighbor to Neighbor
- Laurel Donahue, Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering, Colorado State University
- Alex Dutton, Elevations Credit Union
- Kevin Flint, Edward Jones
- John Freismuth, Flood & Peterson
- Jillian Fresa, City of Fort Collins
- Penny Gill-Stuart, Beverage Business Institute, CSU’s College of Business
- Matt Hoppal , MidFirst Bank
- Jeff Jarchow , Stratus Marketing
- Jill Marx, City of Fort Collins
- Annalise Mecham, Boys & Girls Club of Larimer County
- Joe Morrongiello, Raymond James & Associates, Inc.
- Amber Morse, J-U-B Engineers, Inc
- Meghan Norton, Stand Together
- Pat O’Farrell, Brown & Brown Insurance
- Kate Penning, Clark & Enersen
- Bill Renz, Ditesco, LLC
- Marissa Riopelle, First Western Trust
- Adam Ritchey, JE Dunn Construction
- Kelly Stine, The Armstrong Hotel
- Lisa Talley, UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies
- Brenda Trejos, Medicare Guide/ Leadership Trainer & Coach
- Analia A. Weber, Canyon Concert Ballet
- Brendan Wise, UCHealth
The Leadership Fort Collins program will begin on September 9 with a day-long experience at the CSU Mountain Campus and includes eight program sessions that run from October 2021 to May 2022. The 2021-2022 Leadership Program is sponsored by The Landline Company.
Sessions for the 2021-2022 program are planned by the Leadership Fort Collins Steering Committee, which is made up of graduates from previous leadership programs. Committee members include:
- Stephanie Ashley, Brinkman
- Emily Birdsall, Jolly Events
- Heather Buoniconti, Food Bank for Larimer County
- Jen Cooper, SummitStone Health Partners
- Mark Culloton, UCHealth
- Lauren Dewey, City of Fort Collins
- Jess Dyrdahl, Colorado State University
- Maryann Fillingim, UCHealth
- Jerick Flores, CSU Alumni Association
- Jill Foster, Realities For Children
- Gretchen Gramling, Visual Health Solutions
- Charles Grant, First National Bank
- Huston Hoffman, RPT Realty
- Ann Hutchison, Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce
- Mara Johnson, Habitat for Humanity
- Tracy Katz, First Western Trust
- Carley McAbee, Indigo Grantsmithing
- Jennifer McLain, Alpha Center
- Katie Nixon, UCHealth
- Tiffany Paulus, Americans for Prosperity
- Emily Peddicord, Gleeds
- Ali Raza, Colorado State University
- Colan Scheidenhelm, Schure Consulting
- Teresa Sedlak, Office of the Alternative Defense Counsel
- Lauren Smiley, Coloscapes Concrete
- Nick Smiley, City of Fort Collins
- Gretchen Stanford, City of Fort Collins
- Zachary Sumner, BW Integrated Systems
- Abe Theiss, City of Greeley
- Brad Ward, Connexion
- Meghan Willis, UCHealth
