2022 Resolution to “Eat Well” Nurtures Fresh Choice to “Buy Local”

Colorado Proud Has Eight Ideas to Support Healthy Appetites – and Our Economy

Every January, a resolution-driven population commits to improving their eating habits, thinking harder about food choices that are nutritiously and economically sustainable. Thanks to Colorado farmers, ranchers, and producers, local-food options make it easier than ever to stick to this resolution, adding extra value to our lives well beyond the New Year timeframe.

“After the holidays, we resolve to eat ‘right,’ choose foods that are good for us, and grocery shop with purpose and intention. Buying local helps us combine and embrace these choices, nurturing ourselves as much as the Colorado farmers and ranchers who produce the spinach, squash, cucumber, beef, and everything else we are craving this time of year,” said Danielle Trotta, Colorado Proud program manager. “Every time we choose local food, produce, and products, we are simultaneously boosting Colorado’s economy and heritage – with agriculture as one of the biggest economic drivers in the state. That’s good news for everyone.”

“So, while we aim to ‘eat better’ and show our appreciation for health and local food, let’s take an active role in feeding Colorado’s agriculture industry, too. It’s all part of greater awareness for healthy eating and for an economically-healthy state,” added Trotta.

Here are eight ideas for how every Coloradan can nourish our farmers, ranchers, and food businesses while buying and eating local food – and sticking to our resolutions:

Buy local. Click and share this website to see in-store product offerings and shipping options from local producers, ranchers, and manufacturers from around the state: ColoradoProud.com. Pick Colorado-grown produce. Look for the Colorado Proud label, which symbolizes a particular piece of fruit or vegetable that was grown in our state. And check out what local produce is in season. Buy Colorado-made products. When shopping, look for Colorado-made products, such as jams, sauces, condiments, snacks, sweets, and other locally-made food products, which will also have the Colorado Proud label. Support Colorado’s livestock producers. Look for Colorado beef, lamb, pork, bison, and poultry or order directly from local producers. Buy direct from a Colorado wholesaler. Many local companies are now selling food and products directly to end consumers. ColoradoProud.com offers a list of companies participating under the “Wholesaler” category. Dine at local restaurants. More than ever, Colorado chefs and restaurants are incorporating locally sourced ingredients into their menus. Enjoy Colorado beverages. Whether you prefer adult libations, fresh kombucha, or locally roasted coffee, look for Colorado-crafted alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages. (Virtually) thank a farmer. We are sharing many stories from Colorado farmers, ranchers, and businesses on Colorado Proud’s Facebook page. Tag your favorite Colorado Proud companies.

Agriculture Advances Colorado

Agriculture is an important economic driver in the state, consistently ranking as one of Colorado’s leading industries and is in the top-10 nationally for the production of a variety of agricultural products. With more than 38,900 farms encompassing nearly 32 million acres, agriculture is a vital part of Colorado, supporting more than 195,000 jobs, contributing more than $47 billion to the state’s economy annually.