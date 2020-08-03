$7,000 Raised to Support Construction Trades Scholarships

ECI Site Construction Management, Inc. has raised $7,000 for the Aims Foundation’s construction trades scholarship program in Greeley to support the future of the construction industry.

The donation comes from the charitable arm of Aims Community College the Aims Foundation with the goal of helping offset expenses for the next generation of construction leaders. Additionally, the donation comes as part of contributions from four entities including ECI, Flood and Peterson, FirstBank and The Greenway Foundation.

“While we are all navigating the impacts of COVID-19, we are honored to have dedicated partners that stepped up and made generous contributions in lieu of ECI’s annual golf tournament, which was unfortunately canceled this year,” said Ted Johnson, President of ECI. “ECI believes the investment in education and supporting individuals who will be contributing to the future of our industry is paramount, now more than ever,” Ted said.

The Aims Foundation is increasing the number of scholarships provided to eight total gifts due to the size of this year’s donation. Furthermore, the donation is planned to be used for a multitude of aspects involved in educating construction students from books and attendance costs to tuition and fees.

The ECI has supported the foundation over the course of the past several years and assisting with future careers in industries like construction is especially important during these times of uncertain economic vitality.

“Aims students have been heavily affected by the pandemic, and scholarship support is essential to ensuring they remain on track with their education,” said Kelly Jackson, Executive Director of the Aims Foundation. “Our corporate partnerships are a key component to propelling student success, and we appreciate the united effort to creating a highly trained workforce,” Kelly said.

For more information regarding ECI and its community involvement, visit: www.ecisite.net