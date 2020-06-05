Annual Flowers and Window Decorating Contest Brighten Downtown Wellington

Kallie Cooper

Executive Director Wellington CO Main Street

Even though the Covid-19 pandemic has brought many activities to a near standstill, the Wellington Colorado Main Streets Program carries on with its mission to beautify their small part of the world. The organization’s Design Committee has spent countless hours lending their time and energy every year to help bring a splash of color and joy to the downtown. This year, the organization turned over the reins to Colorado Lawn Pro to help plant and care for the flowers through the spring and summer season. The northern Colorado landscaping company planted hundreds of flowers along 6th Street and Cleveland Ave in Wellington, bringing new life to the area.

The downtown flower program is supported by sponsorships from local businesses and the generous support from the Town of Wellington. A HUGE thank you goes out to the sponsors who made all of this happen: Silver Reef Organic Farms, Thistle VIP Group, The Kinzli Team at REMAX Alliance, Proper Time Watches and Jewelry, First National Bank of Omaha, Commercial Coatings, Cantina Liquor, Knaack of it Automotive, Wellington Eye Care, Council Law, Ben Parsons State Farm, Wellington Brewfest 2020, Tabby Road Animal Hospital, Wellington Veterinary Hospital, Avuncular Bob’s T-Bar Inn, Soul Squared Brewing Company, Wellington Area Chamber Of Commerce, Points West Community Bank, Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union, Wellington Grill, and the Wellington Public Library Friends.

In addition to the downtown flowers, the program launched the “#WellingtonStrong Window Painting/Decorating Contest” June 1st, encouraging participants to decorate their home, business and even car windows to show their support for Wellington. Photos of their windows can be submitted via social media using the hashtag #WellingtonStrong. The most creative window will earn the winner a $25 gift card to the local business of their choice.

This challenge is the perfect way for businesses and residents to come together and show their support during this difficult season. With special events being canceled all across Northern Colorado, the Main Streets Program is working hard to keep the community engaged and looking to the future. Including “Wellington Strong” in the design for their window is highly encouraged! The contest will run through the end of June and the winning window will earn a special place on the Main Streets website and social media.

To learn more about the impacts the Main Streets Program is making in Wellington, visit them online at www.wellingtonmainstreet.org or on Facebook and Instagram @WellingtonColoradoMainStreet.