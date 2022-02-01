Anticipation of Snow Leads to School Closures

Poudre School District Sent out the following notice on February 1, 2022. Schools have been closed in anticipation of a Northern Colorado Snow Storm.
Dear PSD community,
Due to predicted inclement weather, Poudre School District schools will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. This is NOT a remote learning day.
All school activities and athletics will be canceled, as well as AlphaBEST before- and after-school care. Students who attend classes at Front Range Community College or Colorado State University should check with those institutions to determine if classes are in session.
Thank you for your continued partnership.
Sincerely
Poudre School District
Note: This decision applies to PSD’s neighborhood and 100% choice schools but not PSD-authorized charter schools. Please check with your charter school directly for information about inclement weather response.
