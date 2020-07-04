Application Open for Eviction Legal Assistance Fund grants

By Steven Bonifazi

The Colorado Judicial Department opened the application process for the Fiscal Year 2021 grants from the Eviction Legal Assistance Fund Wednesday, July 1 to fund programs that help those who are facing eviction.

The program was established last year by the General Assembly in an attempt to help those evicted or at risk of an eviction obtain legal services for free. Organizations seeking eligibility must be a non-profit and must serve the legal needs of people at risk of or experiencing an eviction.

An additional $350,000 is available for grantees providing legal representation to indigent tenants to resolve civil legal matters arising on and after Sunday, March 1. The additional $350,000 is available only through Wednesday, December 30.

The application form is available now and is required to be given to the State Court Administrator’s Office by Monday, July 27 no later than 5 pm to be considered for a grant. Grants will be awarded to programs based on a formula that considers factors such as the number of clients served in the past year as well as the location of service given.

There is $600,000 is available for grants for the Fiscal Year 2021.

For more information regarding applications and any other questions, email Sierra Candelaria at Sierra.Candelaria@judicial.state.co.us. or call 720-625-5972.