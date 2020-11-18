Aspen Financial and Insurance Services Opens New Office in Fort Collins

Financial consultant Aspen Financial & Insurance Services has announced the opening of a new office location in downtown Fort Collins.

Aspen Financial & Insurance Services (AFIS) was started in 2004 by founder Mark Devlin and cofounders Lisa Ouellette, Katie Leto Fightlin, Mark “Fordy” Sinkinson, and Nick O’Hara. AFIS was created with the goal of a commitment to serving its clients with equal respect, honesty, and expertise and plans to do so within Fort Collins.

The company was also founded with a very great appreciation for the state and now looks forward to becoming rooted within the Fort Collins business community. The newly established AFIS office is very much wanting to build long-standing relationships with their clients and understand their goals.

AFIS has emphasized that they are readily available to assist the Fort Collins community with open enrollment for individual healthcare, having begun on Sunday, November 1. AFIS team members located in the Fort Collins office consist of Lisa Ouellette, Group Insurance Broker, and Kendra Pille, Executive Administrative Assistant.

For more information regarding Aspen Financial & Insurance Services, visit: www.afiscolorado.net or call 970-925-9090