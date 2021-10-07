Avelo Airlines Takes Off for First Northern Colorado Flight for Los Angeles

First mainline airline to serve Fort Collins / Loveland in nearly a decade. Exclusive service connecting Northern Colorado and Southern California starts at $39

Avelo Airlines’ first flight on October 6, from Fort Collins / Loveland to Los Angeles, represents the airline’s Northern Colorado debut and marks the first mainline airline departure from the region since 2012. Avelo’s arrival at Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) offers Northern Colorado a more convenient and affordable alternative to Denver International Airport (DEN).

One-way very low fares starting at $39* on the twice-weekly service are available at AveloAir.com. The new flights between FNL and Los Angeles’ most convenient and popular airport — Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) — will be the region’s only direct service to “The City of Angels.”

Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said “Getting to Los Angeles from Northern Colorado is now easier and more affordable than ever. We’re excited to take flight today to one of the world’s most beautiful and popular vacation destinations. This new route demonstrates our commitment to inspiring more people to travel to and from the region’s most convenient airport.”

Starting today, the flight operates Wednesdays and Saturdays, departing FNL at 11:15 am, arriving BUR at 12:40 pm The return flight departs BUR at 7:10 am and arrives at FNL at 10:35 am.

“Residents within the Northern Colorado Region have expressed a solid desire for more convenient and cost-effective air travel options,” said Northern Colorado Airport Director, Jason Licon. “Avelo has committed to partner with smaller more convenient airports like ours, offering affordable flights to popular destinations such as the Los Angeles area. We are excited to welcome Avelo to Northern Colorado!”

Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks, traffic congestion, and train and shuttle transfers frequently encountered at DEN, FNL offers a refreshingly smooth and simple hometown airport experience. FNL’s adjacency to major freeways and highways make it Northern Colorado’s most convenient and easily accessible airport.

LA’s Best Airport

Situated in the heart of Southern California, BUR is surrounded by LA’s iconic beaches, dining, entertainment, shopping, and sun-soaked outdoor recreation.

“Avelo’s new service gives Northern Coloradans a convenient opportunity to see why the Los Angeles area is such a popular destination during the fall and winter,” says Frank Miller, Executive Director, Hollywood Burbank Airport.

Whether Customers are departing or arriving, BUR offers a refreshingly convenient and hassle-free experience. Named the 2019 “Best U.S. Airport” by Fodor’s Travel, BUR features include seamless curbside pickup and drop-off, smaller crowds, unrivaled speed for plane-to-carousel bag delivery, faster TSA security lines, and short walking distances between the terminal and ground transportation, parking, and rental cars (instead of the time-consuming shuttles and trains necessary at other larger airports). All of this makes BUR the ultra-convenient, stress-free gateway to LA.

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

Avelo’s everyday low fares have no change or cancellation fees. There is also no charge for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone. Additionally, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and for bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo operates single-class, fuel-efficient 189-seat 737-800 mainline jets, offering a spacious and comfortable experience. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra legroom, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo became America’s first new scheduled airline in nearly 15 years when it initiated service on April 28, 2021, from its first base at BUR. The airline – which offers a more convenient, caring, and affordable experience – currently serves 11 popular destinations across the Western U.S.

In early November, Avelo will begin serving customers in Connecticut from its first East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). The airline will initially fly between HVN and five popular Florida destinations – Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Palm Beach, and Tampa.

In its first six months of operation, Avelo is delivering industry-leading reliability. In fact, over the past 90 days, Avelo achieved a 90% on-time performance run rate and reported only two cancellations – representing a 99.8% completion factor.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in a “One Crew” mindset that promotes teamwork, kindness, and, above all, doing the right thing. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers provide a smooth, enjoyable, reliable, and caring experience for its Customers.

