BizWest 40 Under Forty Recognizes Executive Director and Board Member of Alliance For Suicide Prevention

BizWest has recognized the Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County’s executive director and a board member as emerging Northern Colorado Leaders.

The 2020 “40 Under Forty” list put out by BizWest identifies people who are currently making a mark on the Northern Colorado community through professional and volunteer work. Those recognized are Scott Smith, Executive Director of the Alliance for Suicide Prevention (ASP) of Larimer County, and Nikki Lucasis, Board Secretary for the ASP.

“This recognition would not have been possible without the unwavering efforts of the staff at ASP to prevent suicide and offer grief support in Northern Colorado,” said Scott. “Fortunately, our community also has many supportive partner organizations working towards improving mental health resources and providing education and hope,” Scott said.

In March of last year, Scott joined ASP and has expanded the organization’s programming due to his ability to recognize community needs, creatively address, and partner with agencies nationwide such as Larimer County Behavioral Health Services. Nikki has been on the Board of Directors as well as a volunteer with the organization since 2016, utilizing her marketing creativity and organizational skills to focus on providing means to remember those who have been lost and are critical to ASP and its goal of aiding the community in preventing and dealing with the tragedy of suicide.

“The tragedy of suicide touches many more in our community than most people realize,” Nikki said. “Working with the Alliance For Suicide Prevention has been an honor, and I’m deeply appreciative of BizWest’s recognition of this important work,” said Nikki.

For more information regarding receiving free suicide awareness and prevention training or connecting with one or more of the Alliance for Suicide Prevention programs, visit: https://allianceforsuicideprevention.org/