Breeze Thru Car Wash Employee Named 2021 Most Valuable Carwasher

Professional Carwashing & Detailing Publication Longmont Site Manager, Izzy Aguayo Named 2021 Most Valuable Carwasher

Locally-owned express car wash company, Breeze Thru Car Wash, has announced that for the second year in a row one of its employees has been named Most Valuable Carwasher by Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) Publication.

“Since 1991, Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) has asked its readers annually to submit nominations for the title of Most Valuable Carwasher (MVC). This is our magazine’s chance to honor the frontline workers who help keep individual wash locations running and succeeding. When judging what makes a candidate stand out, the editors of PC&D look for a combination of dedication, leadership, and an impactful presence at the carwash,” wrote Meagan Kusek, senior editor of PC&D in her announcement of the award.

“The PC&D team is pleased to present the 2021 MVC honor to Izzy Aguayo, a site manager for Breeze Thru Car Wash, which has locations in Northern Colorado and Southern Wyoming.”

Aguayo has been with Breeze Thru Car Wash for six years and serves as the site manager

for the Breeze Thru location in Longmont, Colo.

When asked why she thought she had been nominated for MVC, Aguayo told PC&D, “If I had to guess, I would say it was because of my humility and accountability. Boy, do I make a lot of mistakes, but I make sure to use those mistakes as lessons for myself and others. I push and strive to be better every day and try to help others with that as well.”

In her interview with the publication, Aguayo attributed two major qualities to making herself successful: hard work and authentic care, and she was adamant to share that Breeze Thru has made an impact on her as a person.

“This company has developed me, pushed me, and has been a huge support to myself and my family. I’ve never experienced a company that invests so much into the people. I’m beyond proud to be part of this family,” said Aguayo.

Aguayo is not the first Breeze Thru Car Wash employee to receive the PC&D recognition, in 2020 Vaughn Mead, a site manager and member of the technician response team for Breeze Thru Car Wash was presented with the award.

Read the full write-up of Aguayo’s award online at carwash.com/2021-most-valuable-carwasher. Locally owned, Breeze Thru Car Wash excels in offering express exterior and flex-service car wash facilities at 11 locations throughout Northern Colorado and Southern Wyoming. True to their family business model, the Breeze Thru owners have strived to present the best the industry has to offer since opening. For more information, visit www.breezethrucarwash.com.

