Business After Hours and Ribbon Cutting at Sun Kissed Tans

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce hosted their latest Open House & Ribbon Cutting event at Sun-Kissed Tanning Salon in Wellington on Thursday 7/8/21. The event featured a scrumptious appetizer spread provided by The Wellington Grill and some tasty brews provided by their neighbor Sparge Brewery. The Sun Kissed Team displayed several of their well-equipt, state-of-the-art tanning rooms available in Wellington.
