Business After Hours and Ribbon Cutting at Sun Kissed Tans

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce hosted their latest Open House & Ribbon Cutting event at Sun-Kissed Tanning Salon in Wellington on Thursday 7/8/21. The event featured a scrumptious appetizer spread provided by The Wellington Grill and some tasty brews provided by their neighbor Sparge Brewery. The Sun Kissed Team displayed several of their well-equipt, state-of-the-art tanning rooms available in Wellington.

Mayor Troy Hammon spoke briefly about some of the accomplishments at the City of Wellington and the tremendous attendance of the 4th Of July Parade and fireworks display held this past weekend.

For more information on the Wellington Chamber please contact Mary McCaffery @ wellingtonareachamber@gmail. com or 970-568-4133.