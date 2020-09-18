Business and Nonprofit Relief Fund Launched by Town of Wellington

The Town of Wellington is launching a $300,000 grant program to support businesses and nonprofits dealing with economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible businesses and nonprofits can apply for a total of $12,000 in funding that they do not have to repay. The grant program is funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (“C.A.R.E.S. Act”).

The application for the grant program opened Tuesday, September 15, and will run through Friday, October 2.

Eligibility requirements for businesses are as follows:

Be located within Wellington Town limits

Be established prior to February 1, 2020, and hold a valid Wellington business license

Have 150 or fewer employees (full-time and part-time combined)

Have an annualized reduction in revenue of 20% or greater

Not have any unpaid code enforcement issues or utility liens

Are expecting to return to full operation after local and state emergency guidelines during COVID-19 are rescinded.

Eligibility requirements for nonprofits are as follows:

Have a program that directly benefits Wellington residents or main office in Wellington

Be registered with the Colorado Secretary of State as a 501(c)(3)

Have an IRS Form 990 from 2018 or 2019

“Our small businesses and nonprofits are the backbone of the Wellington community,” said Interim Town Administrator, Kelly Houghteling. “Our hope is that by directing these federal funds to local businesses and nonprofits they will be better positioned to weather the storm,” Kelly said.

For more information regarding the grant program or to apply, visit: www.townofwellington.com/461/Relief-Fund