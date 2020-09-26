Business and Nonprofit Relief Fund to be Launched by the Town of Wellington

The Town of Wellington is launching a $300,000 grant program to aid businesses and nonprofits that are enduring economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businesses and nonprofits that meet eligibility for the program can apply for up to $12,000 in funding that does not need to be repaid. The grant program is funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (“C.A.R.E.S. Act”).
The application for the grant program opened Tuesday, September 15, and is open until Friday, October 2. The funding will be utilized to assist businesses and nonprofits with unanticipated or outstanding costs regarding the pandemic.
Additionally, grant amounts could be considered depending on the volume of applications and the demonstrated need for additional funds.
The following is required for businesses to be considered eligible:
- Be located within Wellington Town limits
- Be established prior to February 1, 2020, and hold a valid Wellington business license
- Have 150 or fewer employees (full time and part-time combined)
- Have an annualized reduction in revenue of 20% or greater
- Not have any unpaid code enforcement issues or utility liens
- Are expecting to return to full operation after local and state emergency guidelines during
- COVID-19 are rescinded
Eligible nonprofits must:
- Have a program that directly benefits Wellington residents or the main office in Wellington
- Be registered with the Colorado Secretary of State as a 501(c)(3)
- Have an IRS Form 990 from 2018 or 2019
- Grant Eligible Purposes
- Disbursement of funds is anticipated late October 2020 and may be used for the following purpose:
- Inventory
- Utilities
- Payroll expenses
- Rent/mortgage/lease payment assistance for real property used for business purposes
- Hardware & software for remote workers
- Personal protection equipment like gloves, masks, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and Plexiglass
- Updates to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment to control air
- Flow and quality, including system upgrades, air filters, and purifiers
- New equipment to facilitate effective sanitation, if needed
- Touchless payment systems
- New infrastructure related to COVID-19
- Other costs not already reimbursed by other business assistance grant programs
- Additional purposes for restaurants only: funds for websites and applications that accommodate contactless reservations, payments, and menus; additional marketing efforts; takeout containers; outdoor tables, chairs, tents, outdoor heaters, railings
Organizations that are not eligible are as follows:
- Corporate-owned franchises, unless it is an individually owned franchise operator with 49 or fewer employees total at all locations and the owner is a Colorado resident
- A business owned or operated by employees of the Town of Wellington, Board of Trustees, or Grants Awards Committee
- Business involved in real estate investment, multi-level marketing, political organizations/campaigns, adult entertainment, or firearms
- Companies with outstanding local tax liabilities or tax liens as of February 1, 2020, or currently in bankruptcy (corporate or personal)
- Businesses that have defaulted on a Federal loan or Federally assisted financing
- Primarily engaged in lending
- A passive business that holds real and/or personal property from which it receives rental
- income and does not provide sufficient services to be considered active and is not an
- Eligible Passive Company
- Engaged in any illegal activity
- Principally engaged in teaching, instructing, counseling, or indoctrinating religion or
- Religious beliefs, whether in a religious or secular setting; unless providing direct
- Community support in response to COVID-19
- Retail Liquor establishments
- Marijuana retail and wholesale establishments
For more information regarding the program, including to apply, visit: www.townofwellington.com/461/Relief-Fund
Northern Colorado LiveMarket
Food Truck Line Up for Tues, 9/22 - Sun, 9/27
970-372-2780
Coca Cola Bitcoins Of America #OurCluBDiscounts
josbtheonlinebartender.offersstreamblog@blogger.com
Labor Day Weekend at Cannagea CBD!
(970) 999-5712
Be the first to comment