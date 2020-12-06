Business Service Plans Launched by Loveland Pulse

City of Loveland’s communications utility Loveland Pulse has launched its local 100 percent fiber-optic high-speed internet and voice services recently for businesses and their customers.

Business customers will be able to sign-up with Pulse for the security, flexibility, and scalability required to manage changing technology needs once the network is constructed and service is available within the area. Pulse standard business internet plans consist of symmetrical speeds, unlimited data with no caps or throttling, 24/7 365 technical support, and no long-term contracts.

“Internet and voice access can make or break a business in today’s economy, and we are here to ensure that Loveland businesses have the reliable service they need to thrive,” said Brieana Reed-Harmel, manager of Loveland Pulse. “Pulse is proud to be Loveland’s community-owned high-speed internet and voice provider, bringing comprehensive, reliable, and competitive service needed for ultimate productivity,” Brieana said.

Internet plans range from 100 megabits per second for $109.95 per month to one gigabit per second for $449.95 per month. Pulse also offers a range of digital voice solutions for all sizes or budgets for businesses, with services starting at $29.95 per month.

Pulse’s business service launch furthers the utility’s role in economic development for the City of Loveland. The internet works to drive the economy forward while many of the world’s successful companies are leveraging the ability to share information, connecting with customers and clients.

Service is now available to businesses within current Pulse service areas as Pulse is 12 months into a four-year project. Businesses will be notified as an area becomes fiber enabled.

Companies that have already signed up utilizing the Early Interest Form will also receive email notifications when service is in their area.

“Reliable internet access is a top priority for both local companies and for those looking to relocate here,” said Kelly Jones, economic development director for the City of Loveland. “Community-owned internet will allow us to bring more jobs to the city and help more Loveland businesses succeed,” Kelly said.

For more information regarding Loveland Pulse’s Business Service Plans, including filling out the Business Interest Form for ongoing service updates and direct notification, visit: www.LovelandPulse.com