Catholic High School Acquires Land Central to NoCo Communities

Chesterton Academy of St. John Paul II High School recently announced it will build a permanent facility on land it is acquiring at the Northwest corner of Highway 34 and County Road 13. The new high school is now undergoing due diligence for the fifty-acre location in Southeast Larimer County that is equidistant from Greeley, Loveland, and Fort Collins, and convenient to other Front Range communities.

St. John Paul II High School is currently in its second year of operation at a temporary location utilizing rented space at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Windsor. The school enrolls students in grades 9 through 11, with plans to expand as its leading class approaches graduation.

The school’s Board of Trustees, along with the Catholic Archdiocese of Denver, conducted an extensive market and financial-capacity survey over several months confirming strong support to launch a capital campaign and a high demand for a permanent home for Northern Colorado’s first Catholic high school. The school is sanctioned by the Catholic Archdiocese of Denver and enjoys the blessing of Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila.

Deacon Rob Lanciotti, chairman of the school’s Board of Trustees said the location was carefully selected with ease of access from Northern Colorado cities in mind. “It’s a perfect property for serving our region of the state,” Lanciotti said. “It’s fantastic to see how Catholic families are coming together to rally around the crucial imperative of high-quality, Christian, classical education.”

The school’s Headmaster Mr. Blaise Hockel said the new site is a dream come true. “This next step in the school’s development and evolution is an authentic answer to prayer,” he said. “The early momentum of our school, the power of its curriculum and professional faculty, and the blessing of the young men and women we’re educating are strong indications this school is already a unique and special place and is already an important Northern Colorado institution.”

The school’s curriculum delivers integrated classical instruction, robust spiritual and personal formation, and an emphasis on fine arts. The school aims to serve the religious-educational needs of Northern Colorado’s Catholic families. All students, regardless of faith, are welcomed to be educated, embraced, and loved by the school.

More information about the school can be found at its website www.chestertonjpii.org or email: info@chestertonjpii.org.

