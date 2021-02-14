Co-Owners of Ace Construction Purchase Shamrock Buildings LLC

Steven Bonifazi

Co-owners of construction company Ace Construction Kristin and Jacob Renninger have purchased and are now owners of Shamrock Buildings LLC in Fort Collins as of Monday, January 4, to offer customers a one-stop-shop for all their contracting needs.

Shamrock Buildings LLC was previously owned by Phil and Dennis Swenson for 25 years serving the Northern Colorado and Southern Wyoming area. Once Phil and Dennis decided to retire, Kristin and Jacob saw an exciting opportunity to purchase the company.

“We had started the process right before the end of January and the beginning of February in 2020,” said Kristin. “It took a long time, like a year-long process, to get everything purchased,” Kristin said.

When the pandemic hit in March of last year, Kristin and Jacob stopped working with Ace Construction for nearly a month as many of their customers felt unsure about how everything would pan out and where the economy was headed, wanting to hold off on home projects. The husband and wife duo started Ace in 2014 and continue to build the company to this day, performing any general contracting work from basement finishes, garages, decks, and more as Jacob is a licensed general contractor performing commercial and residential work.

Phil and Dennis had previously offered customers the construction of the shell of buildings, meaning the component that separates the interior space of a building from its exterior and surrounding areas. Now under Kristin and Jacob’s ownership, the duo plans to provide start to finish services, offering concrete, electrical plumbing, HVAC, and much more.

“Before we took over at Shamrock, they only offered to build the shell building, and everything else was up to the owner to do, but now we can offer them anything,” said Kristin. “We have had some people who came to us because they were having issues with permitting and sub-contractors, and now we can offer all of that,” Kristin said.

Kristin and Jacob are looking forward to building Shamrock up this year and in the future, providing their series to a large area including all of Larimer County and a small portion of southern Wyoming, including Laramie and Cheyenne.

For more information regarding Shamrock Buildings LLC, visit: https://www.shamrockbuildingsllc.com or learn more about Ace Construction, visit https://aceconstructioncolorado.com.