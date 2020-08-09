Colorado Early Colleges Move to Mostly Remote Learning

Colorado Early Colleges has shifted to a mostly remote education model for its three middle and high schools in Fort Collins and Windsor through Wednesday, October 14 in response to guidance from the Larimer County Department of Public Health and Environment.

All Fort Collins schools will begin virtual learning Tuesday, August 11 while Windsor schools will start Monday, August 17. Colorado Early Colleges (CEC) is the largest early college and charter school network within the state.

“We are seeing other districts around Colorado move to a fully remote model, but we do not feel that is in the best interest of our students and families,” said CEC Chief Executive Administrator Sandi Brown. “We have always prided ourselves on being leaders in education and feel that continuing to bring in targeted groups of students furthers that precedent,” Sandi said.

The mostly remote model entails all students learning remotely with the exception of small groups who will be invited into schools for short periods of time for in-person learning. Furthermore, these small groups include students with disabilities, English language learners, students with a READ plan and others identified by CEC staff as needing extra support.

Students will log into Microsoft Teams for live classes at their normal class times with classes being recorded and available for students that cannot attend during the assigned times. Additionally, all schools will provide technical support, free tutoring and academic and mental health support to students.

Individual school plans are as follows:

CEC Fort Collins High School and Middle School – Live Class recordings available Monday – Thursday. Fridays will include tutoring and other support.

CEC Fort Collins West Middle School – Live classes and recordings available Monday – Friday.

CEC Windsor (grades 6-9) – remote learning training schedule beginning Monday, August 10. Live classes and recordings available Monday – Friday.

“Our top priority is the safety of our community during these times and we will continue to balance the guidelines of our local health department with the many factors at play,” said Sandi.

For more information regarding Colorado Early Colleges, visit: coloradoearlycolleges.org