Colorado’s Holiday Hustle: $159 Million Regifting Economy Takes Center Stage

by Blaine Howerton | North Forty News

The joy of unwrapping holiday gifts is a cherished tradition, but not every present is a perfect fit. For many Coloradans, regifting or reselling unwanted items has become a savvy way to manage holiday expenses in an era of high living costs. According to a new survey by BadCredit.org, Colorado’s regifting economy is thriving, with over 1.5 million residents planning to profit from their Christmas presents this year.

A $159 Million Market

The survey revealed that 33% of Coloradans—approximately 1,528,179 people—intend to regift or resell holiday gifts, contributing to an impressive $159,694,664 in value for the state’s regifting economy. Nationally, the regifting market is worth a staggering $11 billion, with 43% of Americans admitting to rehoming their presents.

Regifting by the Numbers

Across the U.S., Rhode Island leads the way with 83% of residents planning to regift, followed by Nevada (59%) and New York (56%). While Colorado doesn’t top the charts, its contribution is significant, ranking among states embracing this modern twist on holiday giving.

Here’s a quick look at the top regifting states by percentage and economic impact:

Rhode Island: 83% ($74.4M) Nevada: 59% ($154.6M) New York: 56% ($886.2M) Arizona: 54% ($324.8M) Utah: 53% ($147.5M)

The Ethics of Regifting

While regifting is gaining popularity, not everyone feels comfortable with the concept. The survey found that 38% of Coloradans believe it’s morally wrong to resell or regift presents, and nearly half have experienced regret or guilt after doing so. Adding to the awkwardness, 48% of respondents nationwide admitted they’ve been caught in the act of regifting or reselling a present.

Despite these feelings, the high cost of living has made regifting a practical choice for many. Jon McDonald, senior editor at BadCredit.org, noted, “Regifting or reselling has become a smart financial strategy for budget-conscious consumers this holiday season. What was once taboo is now a resourceful way to manage holiday expenses while ensuring gifts find appreciative new homes.”

Why It Matters for Northern Colorado

For Northern Colorado residents navigating economic challenges, the regifting trend reflects a broader shift toward resourcefulness. Whether it’s reselling gifts to fund holiday budgets or finding new homes for unused items, this growing practice highlights the region’s adaptability during the festive season.

So, as you open your gifts this year, remember: one person’s unwanted sweater might just be another’s perfect find. And with Colorado’s regifting economy on the rise, you’re not alone in making your holiday treasures work for you.