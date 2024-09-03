Cottages at Bloom Affordable Homes in Fort Collins Reports Positive Sales

Bloom’s newly launched “Cottage” homes are proving to be a popular choice for Fort Collins residents. The Cottages offer a blend of affordability, space, and community, resonating with buyers.

Bloom is creating a thriving community in Fort Collins featuring a mix of homes, shops, and green spaces. The neighborhood’s design emphasizes walkability, community engagement, and a strong connection to nature. Bloom harmonizes plants, art, people, and programming to create an urban energy that nurtures the collective health, happiness, and well-being of those who call it home.

Hartford Homes, a leading builder in Northern Colorado (with over 30 years of experience), developed the Bloom community.

“Bloom was founded on the belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to live in a vibrant community,” says Landon Hoover, Owner of Hartford Homes. “The Cottage series embodies this vision perfectly. These homes provide more space and privacy than condos while remaining significantly more affordable than traditional single-family homes in the area.”

The new Cottage homes, ranging from 1,024 to 1,566 square feet, provide more room than condos but cost less than traditional single-family homes. With prices starting in the $400s, the Cottages have made homeownership a reality for many more in the Fort Collins community.

Seven cottages were sold in the first week of opening, demonstrating strong demand. Buyers appreciate the smaller footprint, the included landscaping and appliances, and overall value.

For more information about these Cottages for sale in the Bloom community click here: https://bloomfortcollins.com/ home-builders/hartford-homes- cottages/