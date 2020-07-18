Creative Workforce Expanded at Old Town Media 

Local full-service marketing agency Old Town Media, Inc. has announced the addition of a new full-time team member and opening Graphic Design position to support the agency’s shift towards storytelling marketing.

“As the world changes and consumers become more and more educated, we’re finding that our clients aren’t coming to us with marketing problems anymore,” said Miles Kailburn, Old Town Media (OTM) founder and CEO. “With these additions to our services and team of creatives, we’re positioned for our best year yet,” said Miles.

In addition to the two new positions is recent hire Jordan Jackson who comes aboard as an Account Manager. Jordan will work to support creative projects as a liaison between clients of OTM and specialists to ensure project coordination, collaboration and production.

Jordan grew up in Virginia Beach and majored in industrial design at Virginia Tech. Her passion for turning innovative ideas into reality and cultivating partnerships to grow business led her to Fort Collins.

“We’re growing the agency to further support our strategic storytelling direction,” said Miles. “We are looking for constant learners and creatives who push themselves to be 1% better every day,” he said.