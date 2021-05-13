CSU System Announces COVID Vaccine Requirement for Fall 2021

The Colorado State University, Fort Collins and Pueblo campuses will require COVID-19 vaccinations for faculty, staff, and students for the Fall 2021 semester. After conferring with the presidents of the two campuses, CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank today announced the new requirements, finalized by the Board of Governors of the CSU System when it meets on May 6. This requirement is conditioned upon full approval of one or more vaccines by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

This action is in accord with our belief that the science around COVID-19 and the vaccines are clear and compelling, and it is in line with other typical, existing vaccine requirements for students on our campuses. We believe it is also in keeping with the best guidance received from federal, state, and local public health authorities and supports our goal of returning to in-person learning as soon as possible – and to the fullest extent possible – under public health guidelines. We recognize that people come to this issue from various perspectives, and the exemptions allowed under state and federal law will be fully available to all faculty, staff, and students once the requirement is in place.

“We are sharing this information now to give students, their families, and our employees time to plan to be vaccinated before the start of the fall term,” shares Chancellor Tony Frank. Further details will be forthcoming from each of our campuses following discussion at the May 6 meeting of the Board of Governors.

This action came after an announcement made by Governor Pollis on April 29. “Vaccines are the gateway to ending this pandemic. That is why we all need to do our part to get as many Coloradans vaccinated as possible.” Many Universities around the state are making this a requirement.