Drink Local All Week with Valentine’s Day and National Drink Wine Day

As if we need an excuse to drink wine – coming up next week is both Valentine’s Day and also National Drink Wine Day on Friday, February 18.

The Colorado Wine Board is encouraging Coloradans to seek out local Colorado wines and celebrate all week long – whether visiting a tasting room, ordering Colorado wine in a restaurant, or shopping locally in liquor stores.

For those unfamiliar with Colorado Wine, the winners of the 2021 Governor’s Cup Competition are a great place to start. With winning wines from wineries in Boulder, Denver, Littleton, Fairplay, Gunnison, and the Western Slope, there is no shortage of great Colorado wines across the state.

BookCliff Vineyards (Boulder) – 2018 Graciano, Colorado

BookCliff Vineyards (Boulder) – 2018 Syrah Reserve, Colorado

Redstone Meadery (Boulder) – 2019 Tupelo Mountain Honey Wine*

Turquoise Mesa Winery (Broomfield) – 2018 Merlot, Grand Valley AVA

Continental Divide Winery (Fairplay) – 2019 Gewürztraminer,

Grand Valley AVA

Buckel Family Wine (Gunnison) – 2019 Cinsault, Colorado

Buckel Family Wine (Gunnison) – 2020 Pétillant Naturel Rosé, Colorado

Carboy Winery (Littleton, Breckenridge and Denver) – 2019 Teroldego, Grand Valley AVA

Carlson Vineyards (Palisade) – Cherry Wine,

100% Grand Valley Montmorency cherries

Carlson Vineyards (Palisade) – 2019 Tyrannosaurus Red (Lemberger),

Grand Valley AVA

Plum Creek Winery (Palisade) – 2020 Palisade Festival

(Aromella/ Riesling/ Chardonnay), Grand Valley AVA

Sauvage Spectrum (Palisade) – Sparklet Candy Red (Verona),

Grand Valley AVA

The Storm Cellar (Paonia) – 2020 Rosé of St. Vincent, Grand Valley AVA

Whitewater Hill Vineyards (Grand Junction) – 2019 Chambourcin,

Grand Valley AVA