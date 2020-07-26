Eligibility for Johnstown Micro-Grant Changed to Assist More Businesses

Johnstown Town Council has made modifications to the eligibility for the Small Business Micro-Grant Program Monday, July 20 to help more local businesses dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision came at a Town Council Meeting where Town Council Members discussed changes and clarifications made. Businesses that consist of the owner working for themselves or those who do not have a business or license but acquire a business license are encouraged to apply for the Micro-Grant. Additionally, applicants who have been already awarded but requested less than $10,000 on their original application can reapply for the difference.
The current Micro-Grant eligibility requirements for businesses are as follows:
- Have an active Town Business License
- Have at least one physical location within the Town, with no more than three total
locations
- Have had 1-50 employees on March 10, 2020 (“Employee” can include the owner)
- Not be, or not have been, engaged in any illegal activity
- Show that historical profits would have been sufficient for the business to stay in operation and that COVID-19 outbreak has had a negative impact
- Be registered and in good standing with the Colorado Secretary of State
For more information regarding the Small Business Micro Grant including the online application and a list of required documents that need to be submitted, visit: https://townofjohnstown.com/377/Micro-Grant
